Three months after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint at her Paris hotel, French police have arrested 17 people in connection with the heist.
The 36-year-old reality star was bound and gagged by armed men in her luxury suite during Paris Fashion Week in October year, losing over $14 million worth of jewellery and subsequently taking a break from all social media. While it had seemed that police investigations into the crime might come up short, the discovery DNA evidence has led to the arrests.
Police reportedly swept the Sky Penthouse of the Hôtel de Pourtalés for DNA, with a source spilling, ‘One of the DNA samples matched an individual known to police for robbery and criminal offences, who is considered a major thug.’
The news of the arrests comes days after Kim finally broke her silence on the ordeal in a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, saying ‘They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.’
Police have since speculated that the robbery was an inside job, with details emerging that one of the suspects works for a car company Kim used – and was the last person to have driven her on the day of her attack. They also believe other suspects ‘may have been in contact with the Kardashian family.’
So scary!
