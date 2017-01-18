Who would’ve thought Kate Middleton had a sassy side!
Prince William and Catherine stepped out on Tuesday to support their Heads Together mental health campaign, and during the event, British television personality Sean Fletcher told reporters that Kate has major doubts about William’s previous claims that he’d like to run a marathon:
‘I chatted to Prince William, and he has promised that he will run a marathon in Kenya sometime,’
‘Then I spoke to Kate and she said, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”‘
