The Weeknd’s new romance with Selena Gomez may have taken us all by surprise – but turns out he’s been a fan for some time!
In fact, the star (otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye) first sang about his lady love on the track Party Monster, which featured on his album Starboy last year.
‘Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump a line Angelina, lips like Angelina. Like Selena,’ the 26-year-old musician sings. ‘Ass shaped like Selena.’
Days before the track’s release, Abel split with his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. But there was no doubt he’d moved on with 24-year-old Selena when they were seen kissing after a dinner date this week!
‘Abel though always had a thing for Selena,’ a friend confirms. ‘He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They recently started talking before the holidays, but she has been on his radar before.’
And it looks like Selena feels the same!
‘They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun,’ the pal adds. ‘They are taking things slow and getting to know each other.’