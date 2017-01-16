Written by Zoë Holloway, January 16, 2017

Johnny who? Amber Heard has finally moved on from her divorce to Johnny Depp and started dating a new man – billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The actress has reportedly told friends she is ‘smitten’ with the 45-year-old businessman following her messy split from actor Johnny Depp, 53.

CULVER CITY, CA - JANUARY 09: Actress Amber Heard and actor Johnny Depp attend Art of Elysium's 9th annual Heaven Gala at 3LABS on January 9, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Amber, 30, will receive a $9 million payout from her divorce and keep custody of their two Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo.

‘Amber is over the moon about her divorce but she is even happier about being able to go public with Elon,’ a source close to the actress reveals.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: CEO of Tesla and Space X Elon Musk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

‘She was telling friends over Christmas how smitten she is with Elon. They are already planning a lot of adventures together and she’s relieved she can move on with her life. It’s an exciting chapter for both of them.’

The couple was first spotted out in London together last August, however, Elon only finalised his divorce to his ex-wife Talulah Riley in November.

Tags:
Posted in:

comments