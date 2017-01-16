Johnny who? Amber Heard has finally moved on from her divorce to Johnny Depp and started dating a new man – billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
The actress has reportedly told friends she is ‘smitten’ with the 45-year-old businessman following her messy split from actor Johnny Depp, 53.
Amber, 30, will receive a $9 million payout from her divorce and keep custody of their two Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo.
‘Amber is over the moon about her divorce but she is even happier about being able to go public with Elon,’ a source close to the actress reveals.
‘She was telling friends over Christmas how smitten she is with Elon. They are already planning a lot of adventures together and she’s relieved she can move on with her life. It’s an exciting chapter for both of them.’
The couple was first spotted out in London together last August, however, Elon only finalised his divorce to his ex-wife Talulah Riley in November.