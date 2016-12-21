There have been rumours floating around that Drake and Jennifer Lopez were potentially an item after the two hung out at one of her Las Vegas shows two weeks ago, and now it seems that they might officially be together!
At the time of their first meeting, a source close to Drizzy says ‘he’s obsessed with Jen’ and that ‘he couldn’t stop complimenting her, hugging her, and you already know he was checking out her banging body from head to toe’.
And it seems like the 30-year-old rapper has taken the next step towards wooing JLo, as it’s been confirmed that Drake organised a ‘very intimate dinner’ at Delilah in West Hollywood last night with the 47-year-old singer.
It’s now being suggested that the two freshly single musicians are both open to something happening, with one Drake source adding, ‘If the opportunity comes to date her – he would not say no’.
#DRALO