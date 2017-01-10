Let’s be real, the Golden Globes were basically the night of Emma Stone. There were some amazing moments (hello, the Globe win!), some heart-warming moments (the Andrew Garfield standing ovation) and some downright weird moments – remember that time your ex-boyfriend made out with Ryan Reynolds? No? That’s because it’s never happened to anyone else…
Before all those magical moments however, Emma rocked the red carpet like a true screen siren, and that ladies and gentlemen, was a true moment. The La La Land actress looked every bit the Hollywood star in a twinkly star-embellished Valentino gown, which served as the inspiration behind her beautiful makeup. The divine beauty look was created by celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin who said “I was blown away by the ethereal beauty of Emma’s Valentino dress and wanted her makeup look to be just as romantic and magical – it’s all about turn of the century vintage glamour.”
Get Emma’s look with these NARS products:
NARS Velvet Matte Skin Tint, $63, mecca.com.au