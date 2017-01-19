Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) may have ended their 18-month relationship amicably in November last year; but it seems the 20-year-old model is less than impressed with his new squeeze, Selena Gomez.
Selena, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, have been friends since at least 2015, when they both performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York. However, things are said to have heated up in November when the pair started collaborating after Selena came out of rehab. ‘They’re working on very sexy music, so it spilled over,’ reveals an insider.
Bella reportedly believes there’s a pattern to Selena’s behaviour; that she hooks up with her collaborators for a short period of time when they are releasing a track. ‘Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him,’ says the source. ‘He thinks she’s just jealous.’
However, Selena’s ex Justin Bieber apparently shares the same concerns, also dismissing the relationship as a strategic move for Selena.