You can’t avoid an ex forever and it’s probably made all that more difficult when your ex is a hyper famous singer. Such is the case for Bella Hadid, whose ex The Weeknd hasn’t seen her since he was spotted kissing new flame Selena Gomez.
On Wednesday night the former couple both attended a tribute concert for the late rapper and music executive A$AP Yams at Madison Square Garden.
Captured on Instagram video, 20-year-old Bella attended the gig with model pal Kendall Jenner, 21, where The Weeknd gave a surprise performance.
Awks!
While it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not the two actually came face to face backstage, sources close to Bella have admitted that she’s still not over her old beau.
‘They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena,’ an insider reveals. ‘She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena.’