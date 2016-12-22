They kept the name of their first daughter, James, two, a secret for months. Now, just two months after welcoming their second daughter, the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s baby has finally been revealed.
The notoriously private couple, who wed in 2012, made their first public appearance with their two children at Ryan’s star reveal on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15. And while they still didn’t disclose the name of their second child at the event, it has now been revealed that they have given the two-month-old the moniker, Ines.
While being honoured with his star, the 40-year-old couldn’t help but gush about his 29-year-old wife and children.
‘I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,’ the actor said.
‘You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You’ve given me two of the most incredible children I’ve ever hoped to have,’ he added. Cute!
