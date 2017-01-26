Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s nasty split will be the subject of investigative journalist and filmmaker Ian Halperin’s newest project.
The 52-year-old has said he will expose intimate details of their break-up and has claimed the Hollywood heavyweights were separated for more than a year before their split in September last year.
‘This is the definitive film about Brangelina and a lot of secrets are going to come out,’ says an insider. ‘Ian has covered every cough and spit of their relationship and will reveal the real reasons behind Angelina filing for divorce.’
The high-profile couple are currently in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle over their six children, and the documentary is ‘the last thing they need’, according to a pal.
