Written by Zoë Holloway, December 21, 2016

Mariah Carey has been dubbed ‘The Queen of Christmas’ and for good reason. Her Christmas album tops the charts every December, and the 46-year-old singer has made no secret of her love for spending the holidays in snowy Aspen, Colorado.

This year, Mimi has opted to stay in a luxurious AirBnB rental (worth $22 million US) with her new beau Bryan Tanaka and her two children.

The estate is the stuff of dreams, check it out below…

