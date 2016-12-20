Mariah Carey has been dubbed ‘The Queen of Christmas’ and for good reason. Her Christmas album tops the charts every December, and the 46-year-old singer has made no secret of her love for spending the holidays in snowy Aspen, Colorado.
This year, Mimi has opted to stay in a luxurious AirBnB rental (worth $22 million US) with her new beau Bryan Tanaka and her two children.
The estate is the stuff of dreams, check it out below…
