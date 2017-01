Written by Zoë Holloway , January 10, 2017

How would you react if you saw your ex-boyfriend hooking up with one of the world’s hottest movie stars? Would you be shocked? Would you laugh? Cringe?

This was the situation Emma Stone was faced with when the 26-year-old actress found out her ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield sneakily kissed Ryan Reynolds during the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8.

She found out about the kiss backstage during an interview with her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling, and her reaction is priceless.

Check it out:

#EmmaStone couldn't believe #AndrewGarfield & #RyanReynolds locked lips 💋 during #RyanGosling's acceptance speech. #GoldenGlobes A video posted by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

