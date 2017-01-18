Friends and family are fearing the worst for Mariah Carey, as insiders claim she’s found comfort in her old vices – prescription medication, marijuana and booze.
‘Her behaviour has become chillingly reminiscent of the way she was acting when she was committed to a psych ward,’ says one insider. These observations echo those of her brother Morgan, who says he can’t remember a time when she was sober. ‘She does not have a support system, and she is not mentally capable,’ Morgan recalled years a fter Mimi’s ‘emotional and physical breakdown’, when she was diagnosed as bipolar.
That was in 2001 – now, another friend fears she’s spiralling out of control once again, no thanks to her manager Stella Bulochnikov. ‘Mariah and Stella are nothing but party friends. She drinks excessively and so does Mariah,’ says the insider, while another claims the 46-year-old is ‘going through champagne like it’s sparkling water… it’s her way of escaping.’
The mother-of-two’s decline comes a er her ex-husband Tommy Mottola urged the diva to find ‘more seasoned and respected professionals’ to guide her career in the wake of her split from billionaire James Packer.
