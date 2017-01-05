Written by Zoë Holloway, January 5, 2017

Geordie Shore and the consumption of alcohol seem to go hand-in-hand, but this won’t be the case anymore for series regular Marnie Simpson!

The 24-year-old has decided to embrace a healthier lifestyle amidst fears from her doctor that she’s ‘got a rare bladder condition, which can be affected by diet and lifestyle’.

At the end of 2016, the brunette beauty was hospitalised with a kidney infection and kidney stones, and now it seems the scare has been enough to shock the reality TV star into a lifestyle change.

In her regular column for The Star, Marnie fessed that, ‘I know it’ll be hard, but I want to lead an organic life. I’ve also started an alkaline diet to try to get my health back on track, plus I’m not going to be drinking for a couple of months. I’ve also quit smoking. It’s a new me!’

Best of luck, Marns!

