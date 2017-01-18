When Ramzi Alamuddin told guests at son-in-law George Clooney’s 2014 wedding to Amal, ‘Now it’s time for grandchildren,’ he had no idea he would be waiting almost three years for his little girl to make his dream come true.
But at last, all signs point to a baby on the way, after Amal emerged with a new accessory on multiple outings – a bump – two months after she was last seen in public, and four since insiders revealed the A-list couple were turning to IVF. ‘I think it’s the most responsible thing you can do, to have kids,’ says George, 55. ‘It’s not something to be taken lightly.’
It’s the pair’s reverent attitude to parenthood that’s given rise to reports George wants Amal to ditch her dangerous high-pro file case against terrorist group ISIS. ‘We are aware of some of the risks involved,’ Amal said in September last year – before a new little life was involved.
But whether the human rights lawyer steps back from her career or not, George’s movie career has been scaled back of late, and insiders say that after extensive renovations to their $21 million English estate, the sprawling property is the ‘perfect place for George and Amal to raise their babies’.
Life is about to change drastically for George, who once insisted, ‘Fatherhood [isn’t] for me’ – and it’s 38-year-old Amal who changed his perspective. ‘She’s an amazing human being,’ says the smitten actor. ‘She’s caring and… one of the smartest people I’ve ever met.’ Sounds like mother material indeed!
