As their relationship continues to blossom, fans are learning more about The Bachelorette’s George Love and Lee Elliott by the day – and as of Thursday, January 12, we learned that these two love a bit of ‘baby talk’ behind closed doors.

While making her hosting debut on The Project, the 28-year-old confessed to speaking to her cat, Pawdrey Hepburn in a baby voice.

‘I definitely speak like that,’ she told her panelists – and Pawdrey’s not the only one!

‘Do you speak to Lee like that?’Peter Helliar asked, to which she responded in a baby voice, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about … he’s so cute.’

Lee, 35, was in the audience for her hosting debut – and the cringey confession – and took to Instagram just prior to gush about his lady love’s new gig.

‘Call me biased however I can’t help but think it’s to be the first of many appearances @georgiealove I could not be any prouder of or more excited for you!!!’

