Loved-up Bachelorette couple Lee Elliot and Georgia Love are finally ready to take the next step in their relationship!
‘We do want to move in together,’ 28-year-old Georgia tells OK!, revealing that the duo are currently splitting their time between their Melbourne homes. ‘I spend a bit of time at his house, he spends a bit of time at mine,’ she says.
There’s no rush to play house, however, as Georgia and Lee, 35, are still in the early stages of enjoying their relationship after the tragic passing of Georgia’s mum just days after the Bachelorette finale aired last October.
‘We are trying to treat us as much like a normal relationship as possible,’ Georgia admits.
