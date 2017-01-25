She’s requested us ladies steam our vaginas and put sex dust in our smoothies, but now Gwyneth Paltrow has come out with her strangest health tip yet.
The Goop founder has just announced on her lifestyle blog that the latest key to health is to follow an ancient Chinese method of inserting jade eggs into one’s vagina.
The benefits to the bizarre process is supposedly to help ‘cultivate sexual energy’ and ‘balance the cycle’ – what cycle? We’re not exactly sure.
And while Gwynnie may have a ton of devout followers who swear by this new vaginal-egg process, many health professionals are hitting back at the actress for her ‘uneducated’ posts about wellbeing.
Goop has previously claimed that underwire bras could cause cancer (something which has since been disproven), that peeing in the shower by squatting down can strengthen your pelvic floor and that chemical based sunscreens are bad for your health (this has also since been proven wrong).
And while it’s hard to disagree that Gwyneth looks AMAZINGLY youthful for her 44 years, we might be sitting this particular health fad out.