Game of Thrones fans rejoice! The hugely popular TV series based on George RR Martin’s books might survive beyond the upcoming seventh and eighth seasons.
HBO original programming president Casey Bloys has teased that there could be a spin-off of the fantasy drama. ‘All I can say is that we’re exploring it,’ he told the Television Critics Association. ‘We don’t have any scripts. We’re not even close to saying, “Oh, let’s do this.” But it’s a big enough property that we would be foolish not to explore it.’ Eek!
Whether or not a spin-off happens, the show’s main stars are getting a major pay rise for the final two seasons. Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) are all set to pocket more than $671,000 per episode… that is if their characters live!