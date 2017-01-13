Talk show host James Corden has dished on the rudest celeb he’s ever met. ‘Pierce Brosnan. I don’t think he’s a rude man, he just happened to be [rude] to me,’ he has said.
James had a run-in with the Irish actor, who played James Bond in four films, including Die Another Day, at a U2 concert. ‘I was there with my friend Louis and his wife and my wife and Pierce Brosnan was with some friends and they left halfway through the gig to go off and we left the space for them,’ Brit funny man James said, during a segment on his show called Spill Your Guts or
Fill Your Guts. Khloé Kardashian joined him in the tell-all game. ‘So me and my wife moved into this area and literally I’ve never felt anything like it, this arm went on here and he just pushed me out the way,’ added James. ‘And I looked at him and he didn’t even glance at me he and he just moved back into his area.’
When Khloé suggested that perhaps Pierce was drunk, James retorted, ‘maybe he’s just a bit f—ing rude.’
Looks like James has been left both shaken and stirred by the shock encounter.