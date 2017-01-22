Written by Zoë Holloway, January 23, 2017

Justin Bieber has made it pretty clear that he doesn’t approve of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s new relationship with The Weeknd, and his latest comment further goes to prove that!

While leaving a West Hollywood restaurant over the weekend, the 22-year-old singer was asked whether he listens to The Weeknd’s music, to which he replied:

‘Hell no. I can’t listen to a Weeknd song! That shit’s wack.’

His comments come after revelations that the Biebs thinks that Selena is only using The Weeknd, 26, for self-promotion, as the two are reportedly working on new music together.

In any case, it seems 24-year-old Selena doesn’t mind her new beau’s tracks – she was spotted listening to his latest album Starboy while chatting to friends in West Hollywood last week.

