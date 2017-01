Written by Zoë Holloway , January 23, 2017

It seems that even before Kate Middleton’s 2011 nuptials to Prince William, she and her sister Pippa were well versed in playing a starring role at weddings.

Newly emerged footage shows the two Middleton sisters as young bridesmaids at their uncle’s wedding in 1991. Kate, 9, and Pippa, 7, are adorable as ever in their puffy pink dresses while both look fidgety and nonplussed by the affair.

Have a look for yourself:



Related

comments