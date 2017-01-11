Talk about sibling rivalry!
In the latest clip for Khloé Kardashian’s new reality TV show, Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian, the 32-year-old star has confessed that her sister Kim’s past break-ups would secretly boost her self-esteem.
Speaking to one of the show’s contestants – Will, a man fresh from a break-up with his boyfriend – Koko consoles him by saying, ‘I really know exactly how you feel. I know you don’t think I do, but I do, and it sucks and you feel vulnerable and exposed and like you’re on the verge of tears. Everyone goes through it.’
‘I remember when we were younger, Kim is like the most beautiful person, never had weight issues, like I don’t feel sorry for her, ever! And any guy she would break-up with she was like, “Who’s gonna want me?” … [I was] like, “Shut the f—k up!”’
‘It always used to make me feel a little good. I’m like, “Well if Kim feels that way then I’m OK that I feel that way”. I used to be like, “OK, I’m sorry you’re not feeling good Kim.” Yes! I know I’m not alone.’
While initially that may seem a little bit nasty, there’s no denying that Khloé has come out of her divorce from ex-NBA star Lamar Odom in the best shape of her life!
She’s now happily dating another basketball player, Tristan Thompson, who she’s recently been professing her love for all over Instagram.
