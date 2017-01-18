Reality TV sisters Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been spotted dressed in designer couture in New York overnight… And while this is normal reporting for the Kardashian/Jenner ladies, the trio were actually filming a scene for the upcoming Ocean’s Eight film.
Kim, 36, and her younger sisters were all glammed up for cameo roles in a scene taking place at the Met Gala.
The movie’s A-list cast includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling, and will see the actresses following a similar storyline to the original Ocean’s films.
Details of the highly-anticipated film have been closely guarded, so we guess we’ll have to wait till the film’s release on June 8 next year to find out just what part Kim, Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, will play.
