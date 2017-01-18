Written by Zoë Holloway, January 18, 2017

Reality TV sisters Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been spotted dressed in designer couture in New York overnight… And while this is normal reporting for the Kardashian/Jenner ladies, the trio were actually filming a scene for the upcoming Ocean’s Eight film.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are seen on January 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by NCP/Star Max/GC Images)

Kim, 36, and her younger sisters were all glammed up for cameo roles in a scene taking place at the Met Gala.

The movie’s A-list cast includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling, and will see the actresses following a similar storyline to the original Ocean’s films.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna are seen filming 'Ocean's 8' in Central Park on November 7, 2016 in New York City (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Details of the highly-anticipated film have been closely guarded, so we guess we’ll have to wait till the film’s release on June 8 next year to find out just what part Kim, Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, will play.

RELATED: ARE CATE & ANNE FEUDING ON SET?

Tags:
Posted in:

comments