Written by Zoë Holloway , January 17, 2017

Does anyone remember the masterpiece that was Kim Kardashian’s 2011 foray into music?

The now 36-year-old released a dance track titled ‘Jam [Turn It Up]’ – a heavily autotuned pop track with this video clip:



And while Kimmy may have tried to forget it exists, she’s got some teen fans in Dubai who definitely haven’t. The reality TV star was in Dubai for a makeup masterclass that saw her dragged up on stage to dance to her single.

It’s hilariously cringe, check it out:

