Kim Kardashian’s terrifying firsthand account of what happened during her Paris robbery last October has been released – and now we further understand why the star has gone silent following the ordeal.
Published by French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, the 36-year-old reality star recounts how men dressed as Parisian police officers burst into her luxury hotel room.
‘I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, “Who’s there?”. No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2.56am. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up,’ she reported.
Kim goes on to explain that a man wearing ski goggles then ‘demanded with a strong French accent, my ring. It was on the bedside table. It’s worth $4 million dollars… I told him that I didn’t know, he took out a gun and I showed him the ring’.
‘They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs.’
After detailing what was stolen (at the time she only believed $5 million worth of jewellery had been taken), Kim requested that she be allowed to catch a private plane back home to the States where her husband, rapper Kanye West, and her two children were.
The whole thing sounds absolutely horrifying, however, hopefully Kim can take some comfort in the fact that French authorities have made arrests and filed formal charges in connection to the robbery following an extensive forensic search.