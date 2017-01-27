Could Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally be getting ready to move into their Hidden Hills mansion? Moving trucks have been spied outside their current home in Bel Air, sparking reports the pair could be preparing to make their move.
Kim, 36, and Kanye, 39, bought their Bel Air mansion for $11.9 million in 2013, although the couple only moved in last year, after splashing out $2.7 million on refurbishments.
The duo bought their lavish Hidden Hills estate in 2014 for $26.6 million, but renovations have been underway ever since, preventing them from moving into the sprawling eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom home. So could they be finally ready to move in?
It was revealed earlier this week that work has progressed on the Hidden Hills mansion. However, it will still be a while before they will be fully complete, due to rainy conditions and reports that Kanye wants to add additional renovations to the couple’s master bedroom.