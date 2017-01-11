Kylie Jenner has left many fans scratching their heads as a new Instagram photo appears to show the young reality TV star with a ‘mole’ (or as one follower described it, a ‘nipple’) on her right knee.
Adding to the constant Photoshop accusations against the Kardashian klan, Tyga uploaded a photo to insty in which Kylie, 19, is sitting on his lap – which is super sweet if you ignore the very obvious mole on her knee, that is nowhere to be found in other photos of the reality star.
Followers of the rapper were quick to point out the oddity in the image, saying, ‘It looks like there’s a huge mole or some kind of bump on her knee!!’ and ‘Is that a wart on the top of her right knee,’ with others probing ‘is that a mole on her knee?’
However, the oddest observation came from one fan who stated, ‘It’s a nipple on her shrunken leg!!! I thoroughly enjoy these stupid girls. money can’t fix stupid!’
The news comes after Khlo Kardashian, 32, admitted to airbrushing her photos in an interview with People: ‘Of course, I believe in airbrushing apps… like who doesn’t want to airbrush a thing here or there,’ she explained.
