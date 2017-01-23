Written by Zoë Holloway, January 23, 2017

Lily Collins is currently on the promotional trail for her latest film To the Bone in which she plays a young woman struggling with anorexia, and now the actress has revealed that the role is quite close to her heart.

Speaking with IMDb Studio, the 27-year-old has revealed that she too struggled with an eating disorder as a teenager, and how the role in the dark comedy, written and directed by Marti Noxon, helped her confront her past.

‘This was definitely a more dramatic role for me. I suffered with eating disorders when I was a teenager as well,’ she admits.

‘I wrote a book last year and I wrote my chapter on my experiences a week before I got Marti’s script and it was like the universe putting these things in my sphere to help me face, kind of dead on, a fear that I used to have. And, a way to explain it as someone who’s gone through it and to open up a topic that is considered quite taboo with young people nowadays, male, female, and to really start a conversation.’

Lily reveals she was forced to face her demons head on while losing weight for the role (with the help of a nutritionist).

‘It did require a different set of emotional skills, to kind of go back in time for me, with you know, my experiences,’ she tells. ‘So definitely a different type of film for me to do – very, very personal.’

Tags:
Posted in:

comments