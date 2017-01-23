Lily Collins is currently on the promotional trail for her latest film To the Bone in which she plays a young woman struggling with anorexia, and now the actress has revealed that the role is quite close to her heart.
Speaking with IMDb Studio, the 27-year-old has revealed that she too struggled with an eating disorder as a teenager, and how the role in the dark comedy, written and directed by Marti Noxon, helped her confront her past.
‘This was definitely a more dramatic role for me. I suffered with eating disorders when I was a teenager as well,’ she admits.
‘I wrote a book last year and I wrote my chapter on my experiences a week before I got Marti’s script and it was like the universe putting these things in my sphere to help me face, kind of dead on, a fear that I used to have. And, a way to explain it as someone who’s gone through it and to open up a topic that is considered quite taboo with young people nowadays, male, female, and to really start a conversation.’
Lily reveals she was forced to face her demons head on while losing weight for the role (with the help of a nutritionist).
‘It did require a different set of emotional skills, to kind of go back in time for me, with you know, my experiences,’ she tells. ‘So definitely a different type of film for me to do – very, very personal.’
Chilled to the bone but feeling so free. What a huge moment this is for me. Owning my past, being open, and having no shame or regrets about my experiences. Sharing my history with eating disorders and how personal this film has been is one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Thank you for all your love and support. I'm sending all of mine right back (especially today!) and remember, you are never ever alone #Unfiltered…