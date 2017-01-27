Despite denying allegations that she was attempting to adopt four-year-old twin sisters from Malawi, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare has confirmed that Madonna has submitted all the paperwork needed for the adoption and the application is being carefully considered.
‘Madonna has lodged an application with the High Court to adopt two girls. They are aged four years old,’ said spokesperson Lucy Bandazi. ‘All the necessary paperwork is before the High Court and they will make the ultimate decision if the adoption can go ahead.’
The girls, Stella and Esther, have been living in an orphanage for two years.
This isn’t the first time the 58-year-old has adopted from Malawi, with son David Banda and daughter Mercy James, both 11, also adopted from the country.
