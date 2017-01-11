Megan Gale has gone public for the first time with the news that she suffered a miscarriage last May.
The 41-year-old supermodel opened up about the experience to InStyle with the hopes that it will help other Aussie women overcome the stigma surrounding the topic, and deal with the trauma that comes with losing a baby.
‘About 10 days out from my eight-week scan, I just felt in my bones something wasn’t right. I went into the scan and the obstetrician moved the ultrasound around my belly. At one point he just stopped and said he was sorry but the baby was gone,’ she reveals.
‘There have been plenty of times in my life I’ve had to suck things up – but this was the most challenging time I’ve had to do that.’
Following the tragic loss for Megan and her AFL player partner, Shaun Hampson (with whom she also shares two-year-old son River), she describes how she had to go on with her work commitments and fly to Milan for a TV shoot.
‘I came home from having a procedure, hugged my boy for a few hours and had to pack a bag and go. Not being around loved ones was really hard,’ she admits.
‘As hard as it is to open up about something so heartbreaking, I’ve done so in the hope we can all exercise a bit more sensitivity and consideration and awareness when it comes to broaching the subject of pregnancy and conception – and also perhaps giving women a little bit more strength when it comes to dealing with miscarriage and everything that surrounds it.’