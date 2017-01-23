Someone had better tell Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother Tom Markle Jr that she only just started dating Prince Harry, and it might be a bit too early to be begging for an invite…
Tom, who made headlines following a highly publicised violent, drunken row with his partner last week, is now in the news again because he’s desperate for his sister to invite him to her nuptials.
Meghan, 35, and Tom grew up together in California but have since drifted apart – but now that there’s a potential royal wedding invite on the cards, he is keen to reunite.
The 50-year-old has released a statement apologising for his behaviour, saying:
‘Marriage and kids is on the cards for Meghan and Harry and I still want to go to the wedding if they’ll let me. Of course I want to go to London and Buckingham Palace. Their relationship has been going from strength to strength and this drama is the last thing I wanted to happen.
‘I want to tell Meghan I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. The last thing I would ever want to do is put a black mark on her situation with the royals.’
Tom’s girlfriend of two months Darlene also threw in her two cents, adding, ‘I would love to meet the royals. I’d buy the prettiest dress if Tom and I can go to Meghan’s wedding.’
Wow. We’re sure Queen Lizzie would love them there.