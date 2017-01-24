Michelle Williams is getting candid about her personal dealings with grief following the death of her ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger, who tragically died of an accidental drug overdose in 2008.
The now 36-year-old actress has opened up about what it was like to sell the Brooklyn home she shared with the actor, describing herself as ‘inconsolable’ during the 2015 move.
‘At that time, I was inconsolable, because I felt, “How will he be able to find us?”’ she says. ‘This is where we lived, and he won’t know where we are.
‘And now I can’t believe I thought that. Maybe that’s what’s making me cry is I feel sad for the person who thought he won’t be able to locate [us].’
In the interview, Michelle also discusses raising the couple’s daughter Matilda, 11, alone as a single mother:
‘It’s a little bit difficult to contend with a feeling of failure for not living up to a standard of normal. Sometimes it can feel alienating. At school functions, there’s only two of us single mothers. Everyone else has a partner, so we buddy up…
‘[But we’re] stuck – in a good place. There’s a lot of constancy. She’s in such a good place that I don’t worry about the stability of our unit when I have to go back to work.’