The biological mother of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara has made a public plea to the estranged couple – begging them to give her access to the baby girl she gave up for adoption 12 years ago.
‘Please just let me talk to my daughter,’ Mentewab Dawit Lebiso pleaded from her poverty-stricken home in Ethiopia.
‘I long to be able to have regular contact with her.
‘I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her. I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her.’
As well as having dreams of reconnecting with her biological daughter, the 31-year-old says she hopes Angelina will gain full custody of Zahara when the actress and Brad go before a judge.
‘Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I have ever been. She has been with her since she was a baby, but that does not mean I do not miss her.
‘I miss her all the time. I think about her every day and long to hear her voice or see her face. I know when she has a birthday but I am sad because I can’t celebrate it with her. I would so much want to celebrate with her on her birthday and other special days.’