Nicole Kidman has made no secret of how clucky she’s been of late. ‘It makes me sad that my girls are getting bigger now,’ she recently revealed.
‘Someone I know once said, “The best thing is to always have a baby in the house”, and I kind of believe that. And we don’t have a baby in the house. I like being around kids. They are a life force.’
The comments come after the 49-year-old actress hinted that she might not be done expanding her and husband Keith Urban’s brood just yet.
The couple are already the proud parents to daughters, Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6, while Nicole is also mother to her adopted children, Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with ex-husband Tom Cruise. However, the Aussie actress admits that when it comes to more children, ‘I never say never because the maternal pull is strong.’
‘My sister has six children… My grandmother had her last child at 49. They said she’d been the oldest woman to give birth in the hospital… At that time that was pretty unusual.’