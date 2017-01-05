In a shock revelation, stunner Nikki Gogan, 28, who won our hearts during last year’s Bachelor series, tells OK! that her current single status isn’t exactly by choice.
‘Guys are not coming anywhere near me,’ she laughs.
‘Even some of the Bachelor girls are like, “Oh Nik, you’d be getting guys flat out”, and I’m like, “No, no, I’m not!”‘
This time last week before I witnessed some beautiful friends tie the knot. I love weddings! Weddings are my favourite as everyone is so happy and full of love. Dancing is guaranteed and I love dancing! It's such an honour to witness two people promising to do forever with each other. What a funnn wedding. I've only just recovered! Earrings @cloveraccessories 👌🏼 #happyfriyay #lawlersforlife
The stunning real estate agent admits that she has high hopes for her next beau.
‘I would like to think that the next relationship would have potential of being it,’ she shares.
For more of your fave reality faces revealing what life is like post-TV, be sure to pick up this week’s issue of OK!