Written by Zoë Holloway, January 5, 2017

In a shock revelation, stunner Nikki Gogan, 28, who won our hearts during last year’s Bachelor series, tells OK! that her current single status isn’t exactly by choice.

‘Guys are not coming anywhere near me,’ she laughs.

‘Even some of the Bachelor girls are like, “Oh Nik, you’d be getting guys flat out”, and I’m like, “No, no, I’m not!”‘

The stunning real estate agent admits that she has high hopes for her next beau.

‘I would like to think that the next relationship would have potential of being it,’ she shares.

For more of your fave reality faces revealing what life is like post-TV, be sure to pick up this week’s issue of OK!

