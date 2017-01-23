If the rumours are to be believed, Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt are en route to becoming an item following his messy divorce from Angelina Jolie.
However, there’s one person making light of the potential lovebirds – Kate’s brother, actor Oliver Hudson.
Posting a Star magazine cover with the headline ‘It’s Getting Serious – BRAD MOVES IN’ to his Instagram, the 40-year-old poked fun at the idea of his potential brother-in-law shacking up with Kate; captioning the photo:
‘Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as shit! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!!’
Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as shit! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom’s overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying “All right!! It’s Brad Pitt!!” Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it’s time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I’ll smoke one more bowl and then get the fuck out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I’ll get that back to you.. ok..
While Oliver may be revelling in his sister’s rumoured relationship, we still can’t help thinking what a beautiful couple Brad and Kate would make…