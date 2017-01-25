Paris Jackson has given her first, in-depth interview ever with Rolling Stone and, while discussing a range of intimate topics from her substance addiction to her upbringing, the 18-year-old has made some interesting remarks about the death of her dad, the late Michael Jackson.
Discussing the singer’s tragic prescription drug overdose in 2009, Paris is convinced that someone murdered Michael, saying ‘He would drop hints about people being out to get him, and at some point he was like, “They’re going to kill me one day.”’
Paris adds, ‘It’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.’
Her remarks echo similar sentiments made by Michael’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley to Oprah, as she dished that the singer was fearful that unnamed parties were targeting him to get at his music-publishing catalogue worth millions.