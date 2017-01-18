Girl Power is on the brink of a collapse after Victoria Beckham brought out her inner Posh Spice via a string of ‘aggressive legal letters’ to her former bandmates – declaring war if they perform any of the Spice Girls’ greatest hits with her writing credits!
Three of the ladies, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown, planned to celebrate the group’s 20th anniversary with a tour under the new banner GEM; however, Geri has since pulled the plug to focus on her growing family a fter announcing last October that she’s expecting a new arrival, leaving Scary Spice and Baby Spice in legal limbo.
‘It is an extremely sad way for things to end a fter all they have been through together,’ says a Spice Girls insider. ‘The girls are devastated’.
