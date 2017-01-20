She’s well known for her androgynous style and strong support for LGBT rights, but now Ruby Rose has given her most candid interview ever to discuss her gender identity struggles.
Speaking with The Edit, the 30-year-old actress opened up about her problems with gender identity as a youth, but is ultimately glad she didn’t choose to transition as she’d now like to be a mother.
Describing her childhood, Ruby says, ‘All I wanted was a boy’s name growing up – Charlie, Billie, Max, Frankie. You just know my mum wanted a girly girl princess! Everyone had Barbies; I had Ninja Turtles and Superman… I was crazy about Archie comics and I played footy with the boys.’
And while a young Ruby struggled with her gender association, she’s ultimately happy in the body she now has, adding, ‘I’m a woman. I want to have babies one day, so I’m glad I didn’t make changes earlier in my life.’