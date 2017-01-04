It’s been one year since he popped the question and now The Bachelor’s Sam Wood has spilled details about his upcoming wedding to fiancée Snezana Markoski.
‘Snez likes to change her mind, so we’re jumping all over the place,’ the 36-year-old joked about his ladylove. ‘She’s now decided she wants an overseas wedding.’
Sam and Snez, also 36, got engaged after a whirlwind romance in December 2015 when the Melbourne-based personal trainer popped the question during a romantic getaway to Wineglass Bay, Tasmania.
And with the pair wanting to marry this year, the reality star has revealed that a location wedding is definitely a possibility.
‘That’s on the cards,’ he said. ‘She’s Macedonian, so we’re looking for somewhere in Europe in the middle of this year.’
While describing the planning process, Sam also joked that their ceremony ‘gets bigger by the day’.
We can’t wait to see this gorgeous couple tie the knot!
