The Bachelorette’s Sasha Mielczarek has opened up about his split from girlfriend Sam Frost, revealing the pair have parted on amicable terms.
‘After 18 months together, I can confirm that Sam and myself have come to a mutual decision to part ways. I respect Sam wholeheartedly and cherish our new found friendship,’ he wrote on Instagram.
‘It is important to stress that there is no bitterness or scandal however the distance has been challenging at times. This is a very difficult time for the two of us and to be honest I’m absolutely heartbroken!’
Rumours of a split surfaced on Christmas Day, when the radio host posted a cryptic message on Instagram hinting that the pair had parted ways. And while the news was today confirmed by Sam’s manager, Sasha took to social media to personally speak about the break-up.
‘Sammy, I think you are absolutely amazing, beautiful in every way and I wish you all the best in the future,’ he wrote. ‘I will be listening to your fantastic radio show and look forward to you killing the ratings in 2017. I want to thank everyone for their love and support over the past 18 months, you have all been amazing! Now get back to your holidays and enjoy time with family and friends! #chinup #timehealsallwounds’
