Sienna Miller stars opposite Ben Affleck in upcoming 1920s crime drama Live By Night – and the actress has made a surprise confession about filming that has left many shocked!
The 35-year-old says she was left ‘shaking with tears’ following the filming of a nine-hour sex scene with 44-year-old Ben – not because she was miserable, but because she was ‘in fits of laughter’!
‘Ben and I are like brother and sister, thank God, so there was no awkwardness,’ she reveals. ‘There was just a lot of stupid giggling. He’s very professional – I am not, but he is.’
She adds, ‘In that environment, it was a cool scene. There was a montage in the script saying we did it everywhere: in the car, in the bar… I was like: “That’s an entire day of just love scenes! OK. How do we do this?” Obviously, by the time nine hours of it has gone past, I was shaking with tears running down my face. I mean, I can’t tell you – but you have to laugh. Ben is just professional. It is what it is.’
In the flick, Sienna plays Emma, the Irish mistress of a Boston gangster, while Ben (who also directed, produced and wrote the screenplay) takes on the part of Joe, the son of a policeman who falls in love with Emma.
