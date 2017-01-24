FINALLY! The first trailer for Lifetime’s Britney Spears Biopic, Britney Ever After, is here!
The film will see Aussie actress Natasha Bassett, 23, play the pop superstar as the story follows her rise to fame and her now infamous 2007 breakdown.
While we’re excited to see the film, one person who isn’t is Britney Spears herself. Her rep told Us Weekly earlier in 2016 that she “will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing.”
Either way, check out the first glimpse at the film below:
