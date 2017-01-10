Tom Hiddleston has been copping a lot of heat on Twitter after his Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Mini-Series or TV Movie received an icy reception.
While accepting the award for his role in The Night Manager, the 35-year-old actor took the opportunity to share a story about how his show had helped UNICEF volunteers in South Sudan during a shelling. ‘I recently went to South Sudan… with the United Nations Children’s Fund. I do a little bit of work with them to spread the word as fast as I can. It’s a terrible situation for children there. The Night Manager is about arms dealing, and there are far too many arms coming into South Sudan,’
Tom explained that one night, volunteers approached him to ‘…say hello, because during the shelling the previous month they had binge-watched The Night Manager’. ‘The idea that I could provide, or that we could provide, some relief or entertainment for the people who worked at UNICEF and Médicins Sans Frontiers and the World Food Programme, who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken, made me immensely proud. So I dedicate this to those out there who are doing their best.’
.@twhiddleston wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television! Congrats! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2hDCKNXVNN
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
While his comments were no doubt well-intentioned, they did NOT go down well with the audience, many of whom looked puzzled, or on Twitter slammed the actor.
Christian Slater's face listening to Tom Hiddleston's "people in South Sudan love me" speech should be on US currency. pic.twitter.com/8HbZScXbH2
— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 9, 2017
Naomi Harris expression listening to Tom Hiddleston 'white savior of Sudan' speech is priceless #GoldenGlobes #hiddenfences pic.twitter.com/CA7X5AgxhX
— VzA (@ValerieComplex) January 9, 2017
TOM HIDDLESTON: Listen to my speech about Sudan
AUDIENCE: Okay
HIDDLESTON: …and how it proves my TV show was good.
AUDIENCE: Oh no.
— Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) January 9, 2017
Following the criticism, Tom released a statement on Facebook, saying: ‘I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed. In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong. Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders / Médicins Sans Frontiers and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me.’