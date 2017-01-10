Donald Trump has lashed out at actress Meryl Streep on Twitter following her Golden Globes speech last night.
While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award (for her ‘outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment’), 67-year-old Meryl slammed the president elect for mocking disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski at a campaign rally in 2015.
‘That instinct to humiliate, when it’s modelled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same,’ Meryl said.
‘Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.’
Never one to stay silent when a celeb hands it to him, Donald, 70, was quick to jump on Twitter and write, ‘Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes.’
Often described as ‘the best actress of her generation’, Meryl has been nominated for a record 19 Oscars and 30 Golden Globes. Overrated? We don’t think so!
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Donald, who is due to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, continued his tirade by adding, ‘Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him… “groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more dishonest media!’
Sigh. Someone take away this man’s Twitter, please?
