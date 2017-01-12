There’s no denying that Victoria ‘Posh Spice’ Beckham has come a long way since her animal-print and leather-clad days in the Spice Girls; but now, the fashion designer has come out with some hard truths about her style regrets.
Penning a letter to her 18-year-old self for British Vogue, the now 42-year-old has given her younger self some advice about everything from body image to marriage; however, the largest piece of advice she had for young Posh was ‘don’t mess with your boobs’.
‘ …I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got,’
Victoria also comforted her about her insecurities, saying, ‘Your complexion will sort itself out… and your weight will settle itself.’
Furthermore, she offered advice for her younger self about her marriage to football superstar David Beckham: ‘Have patience. Bite your tongue. Be supportive. And preserve a bit of mystique. Never let yourself go completely (at least brush your hair, clean your teeth, have a bit of a brow going on because you will always want him to look at you and feel attracted).’
