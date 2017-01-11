Written by Zoë Holloway, January 11, 2017

Justin Theroux attended the Golden Globes to present the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television – which ultimately went to Tom Hiddleston (and resulted in a very ill-received acceptance speech).

However, the 45-year-old star decided to skip out on the afterparty early in order to spend time with his wife, Jennifer Aniston.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the HBO afterparty, he admitted, ‘I’m actually trying to get home. I almost skipped this interview because I got my girl and some friends in their pyjamas who have delayed the show an hour so I can get back and watch the end of it with them.’

The actor continued on to say that he wasn’t really prepared for the size of the event. ‘It’s the first time I’ve come to the show and have not done the red carpet,’ he explained. ‘I just came to present, so I kind of did the dumb thing, where I just showed up to present, and you kind of get rushed into the back door. And you’re not really prepared for the size of the event and all the energy in the room. So I kind of came in and was not prepared. There’s a benefit to walking and sitting down, having some food, and then continuing on.’

